Red Dead Redemption 2 Soundtrack Includes New Music From D’Angelo, Willie Nelson, Nas, Arca, Josh Homme, & More

Earlier this week, what sounded like a new D’Angelo song appeared online, plucked from the wildly popular new video game Red Dead Redemption 2. Today the company behind the game, Rockstar Games, has confirmed details on the soundtrack, and it’s official: “Unshaken” really is new D’Angelo. It’s one of several new vocal performances recorded by Daniel Lanois, the legendary producer known for his work with U2, Bob Dylan, and many others.

Lanois also produced new songs by Willie Nelson, Josh Homme, Nas, and Rhiannon Giddens, all of them exclusively for Red Dead Redemption 2. There’s also an original score by composer Woody Jackson, who did the original Red Dead Redemption among other games and has worked with Tangerine Dream, the Alchemist, and Oh No. Colin Stetson and Matt Sweeney are part of a long list of musicians who provided additional orchestration. Arca, Duane Eddy, the Mars Volta and Queens Of The Stone Age drummer Jon Theodore, and QOTSA/Mini Mansions member Michael Shuman (aka Mikey Shoes) are also among the 110 musicians who made “contributions.”

The press release promises further details about the release of an official soundtrack album soon. In the meantime, let’s cue up that new D’Angelo track again, eh?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out now on Rockstar Games.