Claire George – “Orbits” Video

Claire George is a Los Angeles singer-songwriter, formerly of Bay Area indie-poppers HEARTWATCH, who has drifted around the electronic world, contributing vocals here and there for folks like LP Giobbi and Valy Mo. Today she’s announced her debut solo EP Bodies Of Water, out just two weeks from now on Cascine, and released the video for its lead single “Orbits” (previously heard on a Kitsune NBA compilation).

It’s a lonely ghost of a pop song that drips and melts with molasses synths and lazy buzzing drum machines. Her sinewy vocals stay mostly to an aching whisper, but occasionally reveal powerful, Lorde-like creases, tripping out the song’s slo-mo atmosphere further with a muted background vocal loop. George sings of two people in the same orbit who just can’t reach each other: “Standing next to me but your mind is somewhere else/ It’s elsewhere.” She punctuates their story with hauntingly desolate lines like “And all the times you learned to fish and never caught one/ You’re caught in your own net.”

In a press release, George explains the inspiration for velvety, time-warped accompanying video:

I wanted the video to explore the idea of an impossible encounter. The characters are in different realities: one in which time moves backwards, and one in which time behaves normally. The two people are searching for each other, and in doing so, miss the window in which they could potentially find one another.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Where Do You Go?”

02 “Orbits”

03 “Overwatered”

04 “Second Guesses”

05 “Lonely Or Alone”

TOUR DATES:

11/09 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord #

11/13 Seattle, WA @ Barboza #

11/18 Portland, OR @ Rontoms #

# = with Natasha Kmeto

Bodies Of Water is out 11/16 on Cascine. Pre-order it here.