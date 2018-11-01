DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince’s Unreleased “Nightmare On My Street” Video Surfaces 30 Years Later

“A Nightmare On My Street” is perhaps the most iconic musical touchstone for the A Nightmare On Elm Street series. It was included on DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince’s 1988 sophomore album, He’s The DJ, I’m The Rapper and it was released as a single, but it was never officially sanctioned by the film’s franchise owner, New Line Cinemas. They had another song in mind for inclusion in A Nightmare On Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, the Fat Boys’ “Are You Ready For Freddy?,” so “A Nightmare On My Street” ended up being wrapped up in a lawsuit that resulted in the destruction of most of the copies of its music video, which has never seen the light of day … until now.

In an interview earlier this year, DJ Jazzy Jeff laid out what happened with the video:

No one’s ever seen that video; we got sued for “Nightmare.” We put out “Parents Just Don’t Understand” and that really blew up and and the next song we were coming out with was “Nightmare,” and before “Nightmare” came out, we got sued by New Line Cinema. Like to this day, I don’t know… I had a copy of the video and I had an old girlfriend that taped soap operas over it. Will had a copy of the video and gave it to his dad and his dad lost it, but I don’t know anyone who has that video. That video is not online, that video is… like, it may be twenty people in the world that seen that video.

The video did air on MTV a couple times before getting pulled, as Rolling Stone reported a few years back, but its been famously lost. That is, until a few days ago when a shaky videotape copy popped up on YouTube. No one’s sure who dug it up (the clip was uploaded by “Nancy Thompson,” aka the main character in the first film) but it’s quite a throwback. Check it out below.

In the spirit of the spooky season, check out our recent 31 Essential Horror Soundtrack Songs ultimate playlist.