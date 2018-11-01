After their brief, highly-publicized engagement, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have called it quits. But that hasn’t stopped Saturday Night Live from milking every second of its lingering relevance! While the former couple was still hot and heavy, Davidson recounted their shared life on Weekend Update. Now that they’re through, Davidson has proposed to Maggie Rogers, the musical guest for SNL’s upcoming episode, in a promo video. In the promo, Jonah Hill announces that he’ll hosting this week’s episode. Davidson and Rogers make a joke about being born in the ’90s, in reference to Hill’s new movie, Mid90s. Davidson asks Rogers if she wants to get married in the following clip. She says no! “0 for 3,” he replies. Watch it all unfold below.

UPDATE: It appears Grande has addressed the promo, tweeting “for someone who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh” before deleting it.