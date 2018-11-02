In a couple weeks, former Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler is releasing a new solo album, Down The Road Wherever, his follow-up to 2015’s Tracker. We’ve heard one song from it already, “Good On You Son,” and today Knopfler is sharing another one, “Back On The Dance Floor.”

He’s also just announced a corresponding tour for the album, which will take place next year and find him on the road with a ten-piece band. “My songs are made to be performed live,” he said in a press release. “I love the whole process of writing them alone and then recording them with the band, but ultimately the best part is playing them to an audience live. I enjoy the whole circus, travelling from town to town and interacting with this group of players is a total pleasure. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Listen to the new track below.

TOUR DATES:

08/16 Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

08/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House

08/18 Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap

08/20 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

08/21 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

08/23 Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

08/24 Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

08/25 Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre For The Performing Arts

08/27 Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

08/28 Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

08/30 Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

08/31 Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

09/01 Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

09/03 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/04 Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amp. at Chastain Park

09/06 Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

09/07 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theatre

09/08 Grand Prairie, TX @ The Theatre at Grand Prairie

09/10 Denver, CO @ TBD

09/13 Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

09/14 Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

09/15 Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

09/16 Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

09/18 Berkely, CA @ The Greek Theatre

09/20 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

09/21 Phoenix, AZ @ Comercia Theatre

09/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Down The Road Wherever is out 11/16 via British Grove Records/Blue Note.