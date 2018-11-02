Nap Eyes – “Have You Seen The Light” & “I’ve Always Known You Care”

What a nice surprise, waking up to new Nap Eyes. The ambling and literary Halifax rockers have shared a new EP called Too Bad today containing two good new songs.

The pair, titled “Have You Seen The Light” and “I’ve Always Known You Care,” find them continuing to carry the torch for icons like Lou Reed and David Berman, with singer Nigel Chapman unspooling another round of existential musings against a backdrop of melodious folk-rock. The former is especially timely, with Chapman wondering aloud, “Do you know what it’s like/ To hate things because you’re scared they’ll hate you?” The latter is more personal in nature: “I have always known you care/ Maybe it doesn’t seem like it/ The leaves are turning in the air/ And you know I hate to lose/ I can’t stand to win.”

Hear both new songs below, and check out Nap Eyes’ current tour dates with Cloud Nothings, which is an odd but an intriguing combination.

11/03 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/05 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/06 Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

11/07 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/09 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

11/10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/11 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/13 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

11/14 St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

11/15 Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

11/16 Columbus, OH @ A & R Music Bar

11/17 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Too Bad is out now on Paradise Of Bachelors. Purchase it here.