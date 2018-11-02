Nap Eyes – “Have You Seen The Light” & “I’ve Always Known You Care”

What a nice surprise, waking up to new Nap Eyes. The ambling and literary Halifax rockers have shared a new EP called Too Bad today containing two good new songs.
The pair, titled “Have You Seen The Light” and “I’ve Always Known You Care,” find them continuing to carry the torch for icons like Lou Reed and David Berman, with singer Nigel Chapman unspooling another round of existential musings against a backdrop of melodious folk-rock. The former is especially timely, with Chapman wondering aloud, “Do you know what it’s like/ To hate things because you’re scared they’ll hate you?” The latter is more personal in nature: “I have always known you care/ Maybe it doesn’t seem like it/ The leaves are turning in the air/ And you know I hate to lose/ I can’t stand to win.”
Hear both new songs below, and check out Nap Eyes’ current tour dates with Cloud Nothings, which is an odd but an intriguing combination.
11/03 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
11/05 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/06 Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
11/07 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
11/09 Boise, ID @ Neurolux
11/10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/11 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
11/13 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
11/14 St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
11/15 Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
11/16 Columbus, OH @ A & R Music Bar
11/17 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
Too Bad is out now on Paradise Of Bachelors. Purchase it here.