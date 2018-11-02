Here’s Father John Misty Sorta Covering Coldplay’s “Clocks”

Oh, Father John! The recording artist occasionally known as Josh Tillman has been pretty quiet as of late, focused on touring in support of his most recent album God’s Favorite Customer, but he let loose a bit at the end of his show in Belgium yesterday.

As Pitchfork points out, Tillman closed out the night by scatting his way through a bit of Coldplay’s “Clocks,” with his band giving its best effort and him, of course ironically, not so much. “I just wanna thank you all so much for coming,” he says. “This is my walk-off music from now on.”

Here’s a video of FJM’s short riff on “Clocks”: