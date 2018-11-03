Chance The Rapper & Steph Curry Talk Voting In Pod Save America Video

Chance The Rapper may not be running for mayor — that was a false alarm — but he does still care about doing his civic duty. Now, after endorsing Amara Enyia for mayor of Chicago, he’s appeared in a special episode of Pod Save America on HBO to promote voting in a segment called Democracy Or Else.

The midterm elections are being held this Tuesday, 11/6. And in the new Democracy Or Else segment, host Akilah Hughes explains to guests Chance The Rapper and Steph Curry — who are sharing a hotel room because there was a spider in Chance’s room — how easy absentee voting is. Watch below, and don’t forget to vote!