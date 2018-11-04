Vince Staples Has Four More Albums In The Can And The First Is Out In January

Vince Staples shared his impressive new album, FM!, just a few days ago, following last year’s Big Fish Theory. Next year, starting in January, the California rapper will release about four more. He shared the news this weekend during a panel at ComplexCon in Long Beach. After consulting his manager Cory Smyth, Staples revealed that he has a ton of unreleased music ready to go. According to Complex, he plans on dropping one album in January and one in June. Exciting things are on the horizon if FM! is any indication of the kind of energy and quality we can expect of his new material.