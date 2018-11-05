Iceage – “Balm Of Gilead”

Earlier this spring, Iceage released Beyondless, their fourth and best album yet. It ruled as Album Of The Week for its otherworldly ferocity and glamorous abandon. In support of the record, the Danish punks are returning tonight to kick off their North American tour with Black Lips, and today, in its honor, they’re debuting new single “Balm Of Gilead.”

Frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt huff and moans. He drags his words until they become vague and feral. The track rattles with Iceage’s usual cocky, unhinged fury, and the lyrics plead for the healing balm of Gilead. Listen to it below, and look out for Iceage’s split 7″ with co-headliners Black Lips available exclusively at the upcoming shows.

TOUR DATES:

11/05 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre # ^

11/06 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox # ^

11/07 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom # ^

11/09 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall # ^

11/10 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House # ^

11/11 Tustin, CA @ Marty’s On Newport # ^ — SOLD OUT

11/12 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater # ^

11/13 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues # ^

11/14 Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom # ^

11/16 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater # ^

11/17 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk # ^

11/18 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs # ^

11/19 New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks # ^

11/20 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn # ^

11/22 Mexico City, MX @ Sala

11/23 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl # ^

11/24 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl # ^

11/25 New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/27 New York, NY @ Elsewhere &

12/05 Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

12/06 Kortrijik, BE @ De Kreun

12/07 London, UK @ Hackney Arts Centre ∞

# = with Black Lips

^ = with Surfbort

& = with A Place to Bury Strangers

∞ = with Astrid Sonne, Helm and Warmduscher

“Balm Of Gilead” is out now via Matador.