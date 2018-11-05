Hear Craig Finn, Wild Pink, Chris Farren, Lydia Loveless, & More Cover Songs For Don’t Stop Now II Compilation

Last year on Inauguration Day, the first Don’t Stop Now covers compilation was released, with proceeds going toward the ACLU. Today, a day before Election Day, Don’t Stop Now II has been released featuring a ton of great artists covering a lot of different songs. Proceeds this time around will go to RAICES (Refugee & Immigrant Center for Education & Legal Services).

This edition of the compilation has Craig Finn & John K Samson covering Gillian Welch, Wild Pink covering Springsteen, Chris Farren covering Joanna Newsom, Lydia Loveless covering Sarah McLachlan, Kevin Devine & Kayleigh Goldsworthy covering Counting Crows, Worriers covering Bleachers, Anika Pyle (of Katie Ellen/Chumped) covering Lucinda Williams, Tigers Jaw’s Ben Walsh covering Porches, Cayetana’s Augusta Koch covering Sharon Van Etten, the Menzingers’ Tom May covering Regina Spektor, and awakebutstillinbed covering Julien Baker.

That’s a lot of interesting pairings, and there’s even more where that came from. You can buy the compilation here — it’s also available to stream below.

The Don’t Stop Now II: A Collection of Covers compilation is available now.

