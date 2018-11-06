NANCY – “I’m Not Getting Sober, I’m Just Getting Older (Helluva Guy)”

NANCY made their debut back in September with a “recreation” of “These Boots Are Made For Walkin'” that distorted the composed dominatrix of Nancy Sinatra’s original into a scuzzy, surfy darkness reminiscent the Cramps or B-52’s. They quickly signed to B3SCI and Cannibal Hymns and released psychedelic dream pop lead single “Teenage Fantasy” in October. The reclusive UK act’s debut EP Mysterious Visions is out this Friday, and today we’re getting its second offering “I’m Not Getting Older, I’m Just Getting Sober (Helluva Guy).”

The track is addictive, stumbling forward with a raucous, shaking energy. It’s split between this fantasy world of restless rock and drugged indulgence and a more honest assessment of how easy it is to fade into substance abuse. “Sad but true,” NANCY said of the lyrics in an email. “As time ticks on, I can’t tell if I’m getting more boring or just better at handling my booze. ‘Helluva Guy’ is my own intervention on myself. I probably have a drinking problem and I’m not afraid to admit it.”

Listen below.

The Mysterious Visions EP is out 11/9 on B3SCI Records and Cannibal Hymns. You can pre-order it digitally or snag a limited edition cigarette pack cassette designed by NANCY here.

NANCY will be in the US for SXSW this coming March.