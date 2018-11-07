Twist – “Places”

Toronto indie-pop act Twist, lead by vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Laura Hermiston and Holy Fuck’s Brian Borcherdt, stood out on both their 2016 debut Spectral and 2017 EP Benefits for the dreamy electronic spin they put on classic rock sounds. On their sophomore album Distancing, due later this year, they’ve transitioned from a duo to a full ensemble, adding members of Michael Rault’s band, Biblica, Zeus, and Yukon Blonde to the team.

Today, we’re premiering their new single, “Places,” which follows up the previously released “Venus.” Both new tracks find the band embracing surfy haze with new enthusiasm. On “Places” Hermiston’s vocals shine. Their pearly sweetness melts into the glutinous synths and reverb-wet guitars on the intimate, groggy song, all about simply being present and content with where you are: “I would rather stay here/ I would never run… I’ve never been calmer/ Than driving down this road/ Hey don’t look back.” It’s got a hint of that twee daydream twinkle of early Tennis, but it’s the song’s full, muscular electronic atmosphere that is so effective in transporting you into the blissed out front-seat headspace of a long lazy drive, when you have no place to be.

Hermiston tells us:

Two summers ago in Toronto I found an old Juno 106 and a Yamaha TX7 module collecting dust in my Dad’s home studio. “Places” started with me recording at home with these new synths. Getting to write on what was my dad’s old gear was really cool for me, and I’m sure, in part, helped me to channel a grounded energy into the track. I wanted to write about a very specific moment where you are just being. You are not fixating on the past. Not giving into anxious thoughts about the future. Just taking in your surroundings. Feeling at peace for a brief moment. My bandmate Matt and I evolved the demo together over a few days, using his DX100, and adding the Moog bass line which I love. The demo served as a ghost track we used when recording last fall at Union Sound where we recorded live drums and guitars.

Hear “Places” and “Venus” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Tides”

02 “Towers”

03 “Distancing”

04 “Places”

05 “Venus”

06 “Waves”

07 “Nice Age”

08 “Parade”

09 “TunneL”

10 “Blowing”

TOUR DATES:

12/05 Montreal, QC @Turbohaus

12/07 Asbury Park, NJ @ AP Brewery

12/09 New York, NY @ Alphaville

12/10 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Vinyl Lounge

12/12 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s Locker Room

12/13 Hamilton, ON @ The Casbah

12/14 Toronto, ON @ Grolsch Spaces x Northern Contemporary

Distancing is out 12/7 on Buzz Records. Pre-order it here.