Disq – “Communication” Video

Disq are Isaac De Broux-Slone and Raina Bock, two extremely cool teenagers from Wisconsin who make neat, smart, Midwestern power-pop. The pair — who count Weezer, Big Star, Todd Rundgren and the Beatles as influences — released their first album in high school, have already opened for Whitney, Jay Som, and Twin Peaks in Madison, and now are putting out a single via Saddle Creek, “Communication.”

It’s an upbeat, chunky rocker that starts out plucky and trill but upticks into a clashing, reverb-drenched 21st century suburban breakdown. In other words, it delivers Weezer’s dirtbag disenchantment energy through Whitney’s lyrical delicacy. It’s an existential track, full of blunt expressions of adolescent lostness, darker than the bright melody and sometimes beachy guitars signal (“I feel busy/ I don’t know where to go/ Who do I know?/ I am not very sure”). Such passages skewer the nonstop communication that can sometimes just make us feel even more alone (“Looking below/ People aren’t very pure/ And again communication/ Takes me farther away”). It’s catchy and satisfying, and if it’s an indication of what Disq has coming, they won’t be playing Madison house shows much longer.

Enjoy the song and its excellent pastel video by Frances Lea Tyska and Stella Maris Bock, full of arguing cute hipster couples and vintage shots of telephones and lighthouses.

“Communication” is out now digitally via Saddle Creek with a 7″ coming soon as part of the label’s Document Series. Pre-order that here. Disq have a show coming up 1/23 at Bootleg in Los Angeles.