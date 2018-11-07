On Friday night, Jack White played a show at the Edmonton venue Rogers Place, and something deeply shitty happened in the crowd. Allyson MacIvor, a musician with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, was at the show with a friend, and, caught up in the moment, the two women kissed. As they were doing that, a member of the Rogers Place staff came over and told them that they couldn’t do that, putting her hand in between the two of them.

As CBC reports, MacIvor said, “I embraced my girlfriend, and some staff member came in between us, and she said, ‘This is not allowed here.’…It was very violating and invasive. It’s not something I’d ever imagine experiencing, honestly.”

MacIvor spoke with the employee’s manager, who apologized profusely, and she filed an incident report. She also wrote about it on Facebook, the first time she’d ever come out publicly. White heard about what happened, and he posted a statement about it on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of two women kissing at a ’60s Beatles show, White wrote:

This photo is a lesbian couple sharing a kiss at a Beatles concert in 1964 while the rest of the crowd screamed for the band. This is one of my favorite photos because of how beautiful the situation is; they are hiding in plain sight. Its 2018 now and two people expressing affection shouldn’t have to hide. The news that two women were stopped from kissing during my show in Edmonton really disappointed me. At the next show in Calgary I dedicated the song “love interruption” to the two women and encouraged everyone in the crowd to kiss their loved ones. Let’s promote love and acceptance wherever and whenever we can. -Jack White III

