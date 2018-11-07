Cursive, the long-running Omaha indie-rock band led by Tim Kasher, returned last month with Vitriola, their first new album in six years. They’re in the midst of a US tour with Campdogzz and Meat Wave right now, and today, ahead of their show in New York City tonight, they stopped by Stereogum’s Manhattan offices to play a few stripped-down songs for us. They kicked things off with acoustic renditions of “Remorse” and “Ouroboros” from the new LP before closing it out with “The Recluse” off of 2003’s The Ugly Organ. Watch their Stereogum Session below, and revisit our recent interview with frontman Tim Kasher here.

Vitriola is now on 15 Passenger.