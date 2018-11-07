These New Puritans – “Into The Fire”

These New Puritans is a name you probably haven’t thought about in a while, and there’s a reason for that! They haven’t released anything new since 2013’s Field Of Reeds, which means it’s been five years since we’ve heard anything from the British brother duo.

But today they’ve returned with a new song called “Into The Fire,” where it’s clear they’ve retained their penchant for melodrama, but have acquired a darker edge. The song features Current 93’s David Tibet, and it’s meant as a preview of their forthcoming album: “The next album is a banger. Both brutal and beautiful, a record of extremes,” George Garnett told The Fader in a new interview.

Listen below.

“Into The Fire” is out now.