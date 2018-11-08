The Free Nationals – “Beauty & Essex” (Feat. Daniel Casear & Unknown Mortal Orchestra) Video

Last month, Anderson .Paak’s live band the Free Nationals recruited Canadian R&B singer Daniel Casear and Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Ruben Nielsen for a new single called “Beauty & Essex.” Casear takes the reins on the slow-burning groove with his always-impressive falsetto.

Today, we see him in the song’s new music video. He sings from within surreal, colorful settings that feature girls eating tomatoes like hand fruit and popping bubble wrap. Anderson .Paak even makes a cameo from behind a white trash bag.

In addition to Caesar and UMO, the Free Nationals’ upcoming album will feature the late Mac Miller, Kali Uchis, Chronixx, and Benny Sings. We don’t know what it’s called or when it’s dropping, but probably soon? As for .Paak, his heavily anticipated Oxnard is out just eight days from now.

In the meantime, watch the “Beauty & Essex” video below.