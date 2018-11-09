Saba – “Stay Right Here” (Feat. Mick Jenkins & Xavier Omär)

With CARE FOR ME, Saba released one of the year’s best rap albums and one of its best albums period. He’s back today with his first new song since then, a lovely little posse cut called “Stay Right Here.”

The song — produced by Saba, Daoud, and daedaePIVOT — finds Saba teaming with his fellow Chicago rising star Mick Jenkins and Texas/Georgia product Xavier Omär. The beat is a gentle drift that still manages to slap hard on the downbeat, the sort of lightly jazz- and gospel-inflected hip-hop that would fit in nicely on Chance The Rapper’s Coloring Book or even the back half of Kanye’s Graduation. It makes a great canvas for some inspirational bars about escaping the perils of street life and finding new hope. Each guy makes the most of his turn on the mic. It’s an extremely pleasant burst of soft light to set your Friday morning aglow.

Listen to “Stay Right Here” below via 2 Dope Boyz. And while you’re at it, revisit our essay inspired by Saba’s performance at Outside Lands.

CARE FOR ME is out now.