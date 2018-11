Last month, Elvis Costello reunited with his backing band the Imposters on the brand new album Look Now, their first together in 10 years. And today, Costello and the Imposters took Look Now to CBS This Morning, performing three songs from the album for the show’s weekly Saturday Sessions segment. Watch them perform “Unwanted Number,” “Burnt Sugar Is So Bitter,” and “Suspect My Tears” below.

Look Now is out now on Concord Records.