Joe Perry Hospitalized After Surprise Performance With Billy Joel

Joe Perry is on the mend after a medical emergency landed him in the hospital shortly following his appearance at a Billy Joel concert in New York City on Saturday night (11/10).

The Aerosmith guitarist — who joined Joel onstage to perform one of his band’s biggest hits, “Walk This Way,” at Madison Square Garden — reportedly collapsed backstage after his cameo, according to TMZ. Perry’s representatives confirm to Billboard that Perry is “alert and responsive” and under medical supervision.

“Following a guest performance during Billy Joel’s show last night at Madison Square Garden, Joe Perry experienced shortness of breath and was treated backstage by paramedics who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to a hospital,” Perry’s representative writes in a statement.

“This morning Perry remains in the hospital where he is alert and responsive. The Aerosmith guitarist will be unable to appear today at Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp in Florida and apologizes to those attending. Perry is expected to return to the road later this month.”

In 2016, Perry abruptly staggered offstage during a performance with Alice Cooper-led supergroup the Hollywood Vampires, where he promptly received emergency medical attention.

Perry and Joel posed for a series of photos before the performance at Madison Square Garden, which the “Piano Man” shared on social media after the show.

CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Image

Billy Joel and Joe Perry pose backstage at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2018 in New York City.

