Yaeji – “One More” Video

Earlier this fall, ascendant house-pop cult figure Yaeji released her standalone single “One More,” a deep thump in which her deadpan switches back and forth fluidly between Korean and English. It’s a very cool song, and now it has a very cool video.

Director Alex Gvojic films Yaeji and friends in an apartment that’s lit in dramatic pinks and blues, the camera spinning around dizzily. Eventually, some trippy CGI effects come in, and Yaeji finds herself singing at a party, though it’s not entirely clear whether the party is really happening or whether it’s a dream. The video is Yaeji’s slickest yet, and it gives me fond flashbacks to the gloriously trippy late-’90s MTV dance-video show Amp. Watch it below.

Gvojic says:

For the music video “One More” I wanted to create a speculative reality in which our daily loops of banal existence become a prison for our creative expression and forward progression. Too often people are trapped by their self-imposed ritual routines, and do not have the agency to break free and take control of their own destiny. By waking up and breaking her loop of monotony Yaeji is able to take control of her own reality causing her passives loops to dissolve into history. It’s not until she breaks her reality that she is truly free and able to let friends and family into her world.

“One More” is out now at the streaming services.