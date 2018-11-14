Pitchfork is teaming up with the Art Institute Of Chicago for a new music festival/experience called Midwinter, which will take place from 2/15-17, and it will feature performances surrounded by the artwork in the museum. Kamasi Washington, Oneohtrix Point Never, Slowdive, Panda Bear, Laurie Anderson, DJ Koze, Tortoise, William Basinski, Perfume Genius, Deerhunter, Zola Jesus, Joey Purp, and many more artists will be performing throughout the three-day event.
“Midwinter is an ambitious new concept, and with it we’re intentionally trying to push the boundaries of live music. Placing forward-thinking musicians in the context of the Art Institute, we’re opening a dialogue between mediums, and creating a unique cultural event,” P4K festival director Adam Krefman said in a press release. “This February, you’ll be able to look at a Monet while listening to original music from Nico Muhly; Laurie Anderson will occupy the same space as Georgia O’Keeffe, while the glitch-rap of JPEGMAFIA is playing in another wing of the museum. I can’t think of another event quite like it and we are excited to bring it to life in Chicago.”
Here’s the full lineup:
Performing Nightly
Madison McFerrin
Mary Lattimore
Daniel Bachman
Haley Fohr of Circuit des Yeux
Marisa Anderson
Friday, February 15
Slowdive
DJ Koze with opener Baba Stiltz
William Basinski – The Disintegration Loops with the Chicago Philharmonic
Mount Eerie
Mykki Blanco
Yves Tumor
Sudan Archives
Saturday, February 16
Kamasi Washington
Panda Bear
Tortoise – TNT 21st Anniversary Performance
Deerhunter
Grouper
Jlin
serpentwithfeet
William Basinski – On Time Out Of Time
Sunday, February 17
Oneohtrix Point Never
Laurie Anderson
Perfume Genius
Zola Jesus with opener Smerz
Joey Purp
Hiss Golden Messenger
Weyes Blood
JPEGMAFIA
Tickets go on sale this Friday (11/16) at 10AM CT. More info here.