Pitchfork is teaming up with the Art Institute Of Chicago for a new music festival/experience called Midwinter, which will take place from 2/15-17, and it will feature performances surrounded by the artwork in the museum. Kamasi Washington, Oneohtrix Point Never, Slowdive, Panda Bear, Laurie Anderson, DJ Koze, Tortoise, William Basinski, Perfume Genius, Deerhunter, Zola Jesus, Joey Purp, and many more artists will be performing throughout the three-day event.

“Midwinter is an ambitious new concept, and with it we’re intentionally trying to push the boundaries of live music. Placing forward-thinking musicians in the context of the Art Institute, we’re opening a dialogue between mediums, and creating a unique cultural event,” P4K festival director Adam Krefman said in a press release. “This February, you’ll be able to look at a Monet while listening to original music from Nico Muhly; Laurie Anderson will occupy the same space as Georgia O’Keeffe, while the glitch-rap of JPEGMAFIA is playing in another wing of the museum. I can’t think of another event quite like it and we are excited to bring it to life in Chicago.”

Here’s the full lineup:

Performing Nightly

Madison McFerrin

Mary Lattimore

Daniel Bachman

Haley Fohr of Circuit des Yeux

Marisa Anderson Friday, February 15

Slowdive

DJ Koze with opener Baba Stiltz

William Basinski – The Disintegration Loops with the Chicago Philharmonic

Mount Eerie

Mykki Blanco

Yves Tumor

Sudan Archives Saturday, February 16

Kamasi Washington

Panda Bear

Tortoise – TNT 21st Anniversary Performance

Deerhunter

Grouper

Jlin

serpentwithfeet

William Basinski – On Time Out Of Time Sunday, February 17

Oneohtrix Point Never

Laurie Anderson

Perfume Genius

Zola Jesus with opener Smerz

Joey Purp

Hiss Golden Messenger

Weyes Blood

JPEGMAFIA

Tickets go on sale this Friday (11/16) at 10AM CT. More info here.