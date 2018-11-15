Zayn Says Taylor Swift Does In Fact Travel Inside A Suitcase

Does Taylor Swift travel inside a suitcase to avoid paparazzi? In the summer of 2017, a photographer snapped a pic of Swift’s bodyguards carrying a large suitcase out of her apartment. Splash News, the photo agency that published the image, originally captioned it, “Taylor Swift being transported in a huge suitcase from her Tribeca apartment into her truck, in the trunk. Almost a dozen of Taylor Swift’s security guards were present to move this package carefully as Taylor Swift remains to be unseen for a long time.”

Splash News later changed the caption and retracted the claim, admitting that it was unverified, but the rumor persisted. Arguments were had. Was Taylor Swift actually in the suitcase? Was she not in the suitcase? Were her cats in there with her? The nation remained divided. But thankfully, Swift’s fellow pop star Zayn Malik, who duetted with her on the late-2016 Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack single “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” and now dates her girl squad friend Gigi Hadid, has weighed in. He says that Taylor Swift does in fact travel inside a suitcase.

In a new interview with Vogue to promote his upcoming sophomore solo album, Zayn talks about his time in One Direction, opens up about his relationship with Gigi Hadid, and breaks his legendary silence about Taylor Swift’s suitcase-related traveling habits. Here’s the relevant quote from the piece:

“She was travelling around in a suitcase,” he says, eyes agog, of his pal Taylor Swift’s ability to avoid the paparazzi.

There you have it, folks. There’s no doubt about it: Taylor Swift does in fact travel inside a suitcase. Case closed.