J.J. Abrams is producing a film starring Logic that’s being described as a “Clerks for a new generation.” As Variety reports, the hip-hop artist will co-write the film with Blackish writer Lisa McQuillan. It’s called Everything Must Go.

In an interview with Ryan Seacrest earlier this year, Logic alluded to a film he was making, presumably the same one, and offered up some guarded details: “It’s a comedy. If I’m gonna come out the gate, I just wanna make people laugh. It’s basically a comedy about this record store but I won’t get too much into that.”

Logic’s calling card is the anti-suicide anthem “1-800-273-8255,” which was nominated for two Grammys earlier this year. Last month, he released a new album called Young Sinatra IV.