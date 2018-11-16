Purr – “Gates Of Cool”

Purr is the pop project between childhood friends and native New Yorkers Eliza Callahan and Jack Staffen. Today the duo debuts a distinctly retro sound with their first proper single, “Gates Of Cool.” The track blends nostalgic sunshine pop, taking cues from the Mamas & The Papas, with traces of disco. It was recorded and produced by Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado, known for his work with Weyes Blood, Whitney, and Father John Misty. The Whitney connection immediately unveils itself in textured harmonies and falsetto.

“Gates of Cool revolves around a fictitious, allegorical place,” the band say in a statement. “The song satirizes cultural concerns (“I want to be here/ The gates of cool/ Will they receive me”) while telling a story that plays upon the world of fable and myth. The song was the last song we wrote before entering the studio with Rado.”

Listen to “Gates Of Cool” below.