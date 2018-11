The rapidly rising R&B star Ella Mai earned a spot on our Best New Bands Of 2018 list. She performed on the Steve Carrell-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live last night, just a month after releasing her self-titled debut album. She sang the sleek single that put her on the map, “Boo’d Up,” and “Trip.” It might be the best performance SNL has seen this season— her stage presence is confident and natural, her smile is contagious, her voice sounds full. See for yourself below.