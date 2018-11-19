Taylor Swift has signed a new deal with Universal Music Group, Variety reports. Swift has been at Big Machine Records since her 2006 self-titled debut album, but her contract with them ended this month and there had been speculation that Swift would make the leap to major label distribution.

Swift isn’t entirely new to the UMG umbrella — Big Machine has had a partnership with Republic Records, the UMG-owned subsidiary that will lead Swift’s U.S. presence. UMG will be the worldwide partner for all of Swift’s recorded music, effective immediately.

Swift announced the change in a post on social media. She says that, as part of her contract, Universal Music Group will now adjust their method of paying artists for Spotify streams. Here’s the statement: