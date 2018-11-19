Throughout the first decade of this century, the Marked Men were one of the best (and best-loved) bands in the garage-punk underground. The Texas power-pop kings haven’t released a full-length since 2009’s Ghosts, but they’re back this week with the next best thing, a singles comp called On The Other Side.

The 16-song set includes two previously unreleased tracks, “Disappear” and “Go Cry,” plus a bunch of obscure B-sides and rarities. If you ever had a thing for Marked Men’s Dirtnap label-mates the Exploding Hearts but failed to dig any further into the scene, this is a great starting point. It’s also an ending point. As guitarist Mark Ryan (who lately has channeled his powers into Mind Spiders) explains to Noisey, this is probably the last record Marked Men will ever release:

We did everything we were gonna do. We accomplished everything we wanted to with that band so I’m not sure there’s much more to do. And if we did do something, it would just be different and it wouldn’t be what people think of as The Marked Men.

So this is it: 16 hard-charging, ridiculously catchy punk-rock burners straight out of Denton, still fiery hot a decade later. Enjoy!