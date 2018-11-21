Back in October, Vic Mensa came under fire for calling out supporters of XXXTentacion during his BET Hip Hop Awards cypher. The rapper quickly responded to the controversy with a song called “Empathy,” acknowledging his mistake but reaffirming his stance. Now, he’s back with another new track, “Dark Things” — the lead single from a new EP — and a Bobby Hanaford-directed video to go with it.

The single is about feeling like you’re losing your mind. Mensa’s voice is cloaked in Auto-Tune: “Dark things in my mind agin / I don’t want to have a bad night again.” It draws from the same kind of sonic vibe and stylish nihilism as Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO Tour Llif3.” The video takes place in a spooky forrest populated by BDSM zombies, set out to devour Mensa.

“Dark Things” is the lead single from Mensa’s forthcoming Hooligans EP, which will be out in December. The project counts features from Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Herb, Charlie Wilson, G-Eazy, and Jesse Rutherford of the Neighbourhood. In a press release, Mensa says, “Growing up we referred to ourselves as the Hyde Park Hooligans, so with the EP I wanted to encapsulate energies that represented that experience as well as what’s going on in my life now, for better or for worse.”

Watch and listen to “Dark Things” below.

Hooligans is out 12/14.