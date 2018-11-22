Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani, Chris Martin Playing One Love Malibu Festival For Fire Relief

Earlier this month, Malibu was devastated by the Woolsey Fire, which burned nearly 100,000 acres of land, destroyed over 1600 structures, and killed three people. And next Sunday, the Malibu Foundation and One Love Malibu are holding the One Love Malibu Festival, a benefit concert to raise funds to rebuild Malibu and its community in the wake of the wildfire.

Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani, Macy Gray, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Robin Thicke, Natasha Bedingfield, Brandi Carlile, Red Hot Chili Peppers’s Chad Smith, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, Angel Haze, Dorothy, Rita Wilson, and more will perform at the event. Other celebrities including Demi Moore, Pierce and Keely Brosnan, Johnny Galecki, Anjelica Huston, Cara Delevingne, Orlando Bloom, Chris Douridas, Laird Hamilton, Gabby Reece, and Liberty Ross will also be involved.

With support from Linda Perry and Kerry Brown’s We Are Hear label, the festival will take place Sunday, 12/2 at the One Gun Ranch, which will be renamed the One Love Ranch. All proceeds and donations will go to the Malibu Foundation and One Love Malibu to help the uninsured, those living paycheck to paycheck, animal refuge and care, rebuilding, and the Wildfire Prevention and Land Stewardship initiatives.

The fest will also feature a silent auction and a live auction by Christie’s, which will include a Jony Ive specially designed Apple product, a Tierney Gearon photograph, unique Mr. Brainwash artwork, and items from Bamford Watch Department. Food at the event will be provided by Nick Mathers’ Elephante, Nobu Malibu, and Catch.