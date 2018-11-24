Mitski, Julien Baker To Cover Bleachers In New 7″ Series

Jack Antonoff has announced Terrible Thrills, Vol. 3, a new collection of songs from Bleachers’ 2017 album Gone Now reworked by Mitski, Julien Baker, MUNA, and Ani DiFranco. Vol. 3 will come as a series of four 7″ vinyl records, with each cover version paired with a different Bleachers rarity or demo. Mitski is doing “Let’s Get Married,” Baker is taking on “Everybody Lost Somebody,” and DiFranco has “Foreign Girls.” The first 7″ will ship in early 2019, with a new one coming out every month after that.

“the concept behind terrible thrills is to create a final version of an album at the end of its cycle,” reads the description on Bleachers’ official online store. “what that is will take different shapes for different times. this time around is half in the tradition of female artists remaking the songs and part new in re written lyrics and productions. this collection will only be officially released on vinyl and will only be sold this one time as a whole series.”

This will be the third installment in Antonoff’s Terrible Thrills series, in which female artists cover his songs. The series began in 2010 with the first Terrible Thrills, a reimagining of the 2010 self-titled LP by Antonoff’s pre-Bleachers band Steel Train featuring Tegan & Sara, Angel Deradoorian, and more. 2015’s Terrible Thrills, Vol. 2 was a companion to Bleachers’ 2014 debut Strange Desire and featured Charli XCX, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sia, and Tinashe.