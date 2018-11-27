Astronoid – “I Dream In Lines” Video

We named Astronoid a Band To Watch and one of the best new bands of 2016 on the strength of their 2016 debut album Air. One of the best metal albums of the year, Air merged elements of black metal, shoegaze, post-rock, prog, emo, alternative, and dream-pop into something the band calls “dream thrash,” pairing its furious shredding and blast beats with clean vocals and soaring melodies. The album signaled the arrival of an exciting new voice in metal, and now, that voice is coming back.

Today, the Boston five-piece have announced a new self-titled album. “After the completion of our sophomore album, we feel we have ventured further out of our comfort zone and created something special,” says vocalist/guitarist Brett Boland. “The album encapsulates all the changes in our lives over the past couple of years. Astronoid is a testament to who we are as people, the music that consumes us, and the love in our lives. These songs hold a special place in our hearts and we hope that others can find the same solace in them that we have.”

Along with the announcement, Astronoid have shared lead single “I Dream In Lines.” It’s cool, but our very own Michael Nelson, who’s already heard the whole album, says it’s nowhere near the best of what the record has to offer. It comes along with a quick-cut fever dream of a music video from director MountEmult, so you can watch and listen below and wait patiently (or impatiently) for further songs to come.

Astronoid is out 2/1 via Blood Music.