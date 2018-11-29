A year ago Miley Cyrus complete her inevitable reverse transformation back into cowboy-booted pop rocker (Taylor Swift, you’re next) via Younger Now, which closed out her debaucherous culture vulture trilogy (also including 2015’s Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz and 2013’s Bangerz). Now she’s making her next move.

Her first new release since last year’s rootsy, polite album is a violin-filled collaboration with Mark Ronson called “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” which was announced on social media earlier this week in a flutter of broken heart emojis. Jamie XX provided additional production for the track, along with the Picard Brothers. It’s co-written by Ronson, Cyrus, Ilsey Juber, Thomas Brenneck, the Picard Brothers, and Conor Rayne Syzmanski.

While it appears to be more Ronson’s than Cyrus’ and will be included on his upcoming upcoming album of “sad bangers,” it’s in line with her pivot to a more “mature” image. Ronson and Cyrus will perform their song together on SNL on 12/15.

The music video shows Cyrus running from the cops, passing a young girl learning to use a gun and football players taking a knee. It was shot in Kiev, Ukraine and directed by WAFLA (We Are From LA) and executive-produced by Romain Gravas, who is known for his work with M.I.A, Jay-Z, and Kanye West. Ronson has dubbed the track (his first lead artist release since Uptown Special) the beginning of his “heartbreak era.” His new album will also feature Lykke Li and King Princess.

Over the last year, Cyrus has spent time in the studio with Ryan Adams, been subtweeted by Dev Hynes, performed at the Grammys with Elton John, and been sued by a reggae artist over “We Can’t Stop.” She’s also among the Malibu residents who lost their homes to Woolsey wildfire.

Hear “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” below.

