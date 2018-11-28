Pottery – “Hank Williams”

Pottery is a brand new five-piece with members hailing from the UK and all across Canada, but their home base is Montreal. Led by core writers Austin Boylan and Jacob Shepansky as well as experimental garage rocker Paul Jacobs, the project melds post-punk with hypnotic dance pop, channeling the psychedelic delirium of early Devo. Today, they’re sharing their debut single and announcing a set of upcoming tour dates alongside Parquet Courts.

There’s nothing country about Pottery’s “Hank Williams,” and the track isn’t an ode to the late-great crooner either. It’s a druggy stimulant, moving with a lo-fi mania, wired, jangly guitars, and yelping vocals. And the lyrics are a detailed and fantastical account of Hank Williams’ first time taking speed.

In a press release, the band detailed the inspiration behind the curiously-titled debut:

“Hank Williams” was one of the first songs we wrote. We were messing around with a few ideas we had and the song just fell into place naturally. Once we had the bones of the song in place a friend heard it and said it sounded like Hank Williams on speed. We liked that idea, so we ran with it for the lyrics. There ya have it, Hank was born (again).

Listen below and check out Pottery’s December tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

12/05 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall (w/ Parquet Courts)

12/06 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre (w/ Parquet Courts)

“Hank Williams” is out now.