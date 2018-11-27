William Shatner — or as you may know him, Captain Kirk — released his first holiday album back in October. It’s called Shatner Claus, naturally, and it’s filled with goofy renditions of classic Christmas tunes featuring Iggy Pop, Todd Rundgren, Judy Collins, Brad Paisley, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, and Yes’ Rick Wakeman, among others. Today, we see the music video for “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” featuring Gibbons on guitar. The video shows Shatner reading to a group of children and elves before trading his robe for a gold get-up and breaking out into a full dance party. Watch below.