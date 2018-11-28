Travis Scott – “Sicko Mode (Skrillex Remix)”

Two of our most reliable party starters have finally, inevitably joined forces. It had to happen. Travis Scott and Skrillex are the sort of musicians who send vast festival crowds into ecstatic energy-pits but who will probably always annoy a certain strain of music dork to death. They are both really good at jumping around onstage. They both have probably owned the poster of the alien smoking weed. And now they both exist together one one song.

Right now, Scott is riding high on the monster success of “Sicko Mode,” the Drake collaboration from his blockbuster album Astroworld. “Sicko Mode” recently peaked at #2 on the Hot 100, and my six-year-old loves it. And now Skrillex has just shared his “Sicko Mode” remix, which keeps the structure of the song completely intact but throws jittery distorted digital bass-stabs and broken-lawnmower drums all over the song.

This Skrillex remix is not going to change your world; it doesn’t even change the song very much. But try, if you can, to imagine yourself at a music festival, in some extreme state of inebriation, late in the night, and hearing this come on. You would probably be excited! It’s below.

Astroworld is out now on Sony/Cactus Jack/Grand Hustle.