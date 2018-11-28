Jeopardy! Contestant Confuses Uncle Kracker For Kid Cudi

Look, I’ve never been on Jeopardy! (obviously!?), but I’d imagine it’s really stressful. I get enough questions wrong in the comfort of my own home, and some of my mistakes are pretty stupid, so I have sympathy for anyone that’s actually up there clicking the buzzer with Alex Trebek breathing down your neck. I say all that to say…. this snafu is pretty dumb.

On a recent episode of the show, a clue was: “Formerly Kid Rock’s DJ, this avuncular fellow has ranged from country-pop to rap-rock.” That should be enough to rule out Kid Cudi right there — I guess the Kid connection threw them off? — but to add insult to injury there was a picture to accompany the answer, which should have given anyone an easy out. It’s rare that Jeopardy! holds your hand like that, or at least prevents you from looking like a fool, but here we are.

A Twitter user pointed out the mistake, and Cudi even responded with some emojis:

Looks like no one on that panel will be befriending Stephin Merritt anytime soon.