The Glow – “Beamer” Video

When LVL UP was still a thing, Mike Caridi — one of the band’s three main songwriters — occasionally put out songs on his own as the Glow. Now that they’re broken up, Caridi is dedicating himself to his solo project full-time, and today he’s released his first official single, “Beamer.” There’s an undercurrent of the crunchy rock music that Caridi made with his old band, but “Beamer” also feels lighter and less claustrophobic. “I’ll see you in my backseat dream because my memories escape me,” Caridi sings.

“The lyrics of the song are reflecting on my relationship with my childhood, and the loss of memories as I’ve gotten older,” Caridi told NPR. “I made a rock band demo of ‘Beamer’ a few years ago, but with this version I tried to pay closer attention to what was happening sonically and compositionally.”

The song’s about a persistent memory of his childhood dog, and for its music video he recruited his current dog, Charlie, and a couple other dogs to ride around town with him in a convertible — dog in the driver’s seat, of course. It was directed by House Of Nod’s Adam Kolodny. Watch and listen below.

“Beamer” is out now via Double Double Whammy.