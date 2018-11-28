Partner – “Lost My Pick, Can I Borrow One?”

Partner, the anthemic guitar-rock duo made up of queer Canadian stoners Josée Caron and Lucy Niles, turned plenty of heads last year with their debut album In Search Of Lost Time. Ours included, as it inspired us to name them a Band To Watch and one of the best new bands of 2017.

There’s still no word about a follow-up, but Partner have just announced a brief West Coast winter tour. And to celebrate the announcement, they’ve shared an equally brief, goofy little song called “Lost My Pick, Can I Borrow One?,” which is about exactly what it sounds like.

“Lost my pick, do you have one?/ Before we know, the show will have begun,” they sing over a sinuous riff. “Lost my pick, can I borrow one?/ But don’t give me one of those floppy ones.” Then, of course, the song breaks into the kind of righteous shredding that Partner do best. Listen and check out those tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

01/24 Winnipeg, MB @ Big Fun Festival

02/20 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret*

02/23 Victoria, BC @ Lucky Bar

02/24 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project*

02/25 Portland, OR @ Holocene*

02/28 Los Angeles, CA @ The Hi Hat*

03/03 San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop Fest*

*co-headlining with Dude York