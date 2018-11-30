Stream Wavves’ Surprise EP Emo Christmas

Emo Christmas is the title of the new two-song EP Wavves just dropped out of nowhere. It leads off with the title track, which certainly lives up to its name with lyrics such as: “Something about Christmas makes me cry/ And I don’t know why/ I still think about you all the time/ And I don’t know why.” Musically, it’s a fuzzed-out surf-pop song the likes of which we’ve come to expect from Mr. King Of The Beach himself.

The B-side, “So Glad It’s Christmas,” is a little more lo-fi and a lot happier, unless we’re to understand it as sarcastic. It was penned by Nathan Williams’ bandmate Stephen Pope. Wavves have been touring with Beach Fossils, their fellow late-aughts buzz band survivors, and these two songs both flash me back to that era in an extremely positive way. Hear them below.

That Wavves/Beach Fossils tour makes its way through California next week:

12/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

12/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

12/07 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego

12/09 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego

12/10 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

12/11 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

12/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

12/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

Emo Christmas is out now digitally and on cassette via Ghost Ramp. Purchase it here and you can bundle the tape with a stocking.