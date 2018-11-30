Watch Parquet Courts Perform With The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

Parquet Courts played a one-time concert with Baltimore Symphony Orchestra on Thursday night at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall as part of the BSO Pulse series, a program for “bringing together the worlds of classical music and indie artists onto one stage.” Previous collaborators in the series have included Kelela, Dan Deacon, Lower Dens, Dawes, and more. Parquet Courts do not strike me as a particularly orchestra-friendly rock band, but they didn’t strike me as a band who’d make an album like Wide Awake! either, so kudos for the ambition.

From the sounds of it, that ambition paid off. A couple songs from the concert have emerged online via YouTube user Paul Veracka. “Mardi Gras Beads” and “Wide Awake” certainly take on a different tenor when backed by symphonic splendor. I’m particularly into the way “Wide Awake” transformed into a string-laden disco-punk sensation, like if !!! made actual ’70s-vintage disco songs. “Mardi Gras Beads,” meanwhile, took on a pleasingly weird chamber-pop vibe.

Watch footage of both songs below, and check out the rest of Parquet Courts’ upcoming tour dates, which for better or worse do not feature a symphony orchestra.

TOUR DATES:

11/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit (sold out)

12/01 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

12/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

12/03 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

12/05 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/06 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

12/08 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom w/ Sun Ra Arkestra

01/21 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box w/ Snail Mail

01/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room w/ Snail Mail

01/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ NOVO w/ Snail Mail

01/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival: Albert Park Precinct

02/02 – Brisbane, AUS @ Laneway Festival: Brisbane Showgrounds

02/03 – Sydney, AUS @ Laneway Festival: SCA and Callan Park

02/08 – Adelaide, AUS @ Laneway Festival: Hart’s Mill

02/09 – Melbourne, AUS @ Laneway Festival: Footscray Park

02/10 – Fremantle, AUS @ Laneway Festival: Esplanade Reserve and West End