Dan Deacon’s score for the experimental documentary Rat Film made our list of Noteworthy Movie Soundtracks from last year, and the Baltimore-based artist is sticking to the scoring game for his newest material. Deacon composed the score for the documentary Time Trial, which follows the final year in the career of professional cyclist David Millar.

“The film is such an immersive experience, both inside the cycling races and into David Millar’s psyche,” Deacon said in a press release. “And I wanted the score to have a matching tone. I thought about how David must have felt during those long final rides — to be at the end of a lifelong dream, knowing the ride is over and there are no more tickets for another.”

Listen to the album, watch a video for “The Breakaway,” and check out the film’s trailer below.

The Time Trial score is out now via Domino. Order it here.