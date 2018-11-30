Travis Scott – “Yosemite” Video

Travis Scott may be on the brink of scoring his first #1 hit with his Drake collab “Sicko Mode.” The song was at #2 this week behind Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next,” and Scott’s label Epic threw everything it could into pushing the song over the top. Skrillex’s “Sicko Mode” remix dropped this week. I saw ads for the “Sicko Mode” video as YouTube preroll. Plus Scott’s album Astroworld, already a mainstay of the album chart top 10, is enjoying a streaming resurgence this month with the launch of his tour. As a big fan of the song and Astroworld as a whole, I hope he pulls it off.

As of last night the window for next week’s Billboard charts is closed, and now it seems Scott is on to the next one: He’s got a new video this afternoon for Astroworld track “Yosemite” — which he officially released as a single last week — directed by the legendary Nabil. It finds Scott and featured guest Gunna on an Astroworld-branded private jet. Meanwhile a child who may be a younger version of Scott falls from the sky, survives the landing, interacts with various natural and supernatural wonders, and eventually happens upon a run-down amusement park like the one that gave the album its name. It’s not as trippy as the “Sicko Mode” video, but it’s good.

Watch below.

Astroworld is out now on Epic/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack.