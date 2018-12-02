English alt-rockers Doves have been inactive since 2010, after having released four studio albums. Now, they might be gearing up for a comeback. The band, made up of Jimi Goodwin and twin brothers Jez and Andy Williams, posted a picture of gear boxes with the numbers “03.12.18” written on top. Back in 2014, Goodwin released his solo album, Odludek. The twins have been involved in their own solo projects, as well a Doves anthology. Recently, fans started an online petition encouraging the outfit’s comeback. Check out Doves’ cryptic message below and on their Facebook page.