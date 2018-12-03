Jenny Lewis, the former Rilo Kiley leader and persistently underrated solo artist, does not work all that quickly. Lewis has not released a solo album since The Voyager, the very good 2014 LP that she made with producer Ryan Adams. That means we have gone through one presidential election and two midterms since the last Jenny Lewis album. Well, we won’t have to wait through any more elections. Lewis is coming back next year.

Today, Lewis has announced that she’ll release the new LP On The Line next spring. Lewis had help from some prominent friends on the new album. She recorded it at Capitol Records’ historic Studio B, and guests on the album include Beck, Ryan Adams, Ringo Starr, Don Was, Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench, and legendary session drummer Jim Keltner. I am very curious about how a Jenny Lewis/Ringo Starr song will sound.

Lewis hasn’t shared any of the new songs yet, or even announced a release date beyond “spring.” But I saw her play a bunch of them live this past summer, and I remember them being great. You might get a chance to see Lewis before the album is out, too. She’s just announced a big North American spring tour, and you can see the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

3/26 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

3/27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

3/29 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace

3/30 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

3/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

4/02 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

4/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

4/05 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

4/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

4/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

4/09 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

4/10 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

4/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

4/13 – 4/19 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

5/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

5/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

5/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

5/14 – Albuquerque, NM – KiMo Theater

5/16 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

5/17 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

5/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

5/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

5/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore

5/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

5/25 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre

5/26 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

On The Line is out in spring on Warner Bros. I don’t know why I put that stuff about elections up there, but I’ve got vivid memories of seeing Rilo Kiley open for Rainer Maria in a mostly-empty club on election night 2002, all the people onstage stressed-out and asking the crowd about election results between songs. (This was pre-smartphone, but they had a TV on over the bar.)