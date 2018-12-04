La Dispute – “ROSE QUARTZ / FULTON STREET I” Video

It’s been four years since La Dispute have released an album, 2014’s Rooms Of The House, though the Michigan post-hardcore band haven’t exactly been quiet these last few months: They announced that they signed to Epitaph back in September and a month before that they released a re-worked version of their debut album, Somewhere At The Bottom Of The River Between Vega And Altair, in honor of its 10th anniversary. And today they’re announcing a brand-new album, Panorama, that’s due out in March.

The album was recorded with Will Yip, the go-to Philadelphia producer who also did Rooms Of The House with the band. La Dispute are releasing two tracks from the album today, and it’s the first two tracks from the album: “ROSE QUARTZ” is a gorgeous intro track that builds up to “FULTON STREET I,” which has a blazing but slow-burning intensity. The two songs come with an animated video by Sarah Schmidt.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “ROSE QUARTZ”

02 “FULTON STREET I”

03 “FULTON STREET II”

04 “RHODONITE AND GRIEF”

05 “ANXIETY PANORAMA”

06 “IN NORTHERN MICHAGAN”

07 “VIEW FROM OUR BEDROOM WINDOW”

08 “FOOTSTEPS AT THE POND”

09 “THERE YOU ARE (HIDING PLACE)”

10 “YOU ASCENDANT”

Panorama is out 3/22 via Epitaph. Pre-order it here.