Rosalía – “BAGDAD” Video

We just named Rosalía’s sophomore album, El Mal Querer, one of the 50 Best Albums Of The Year, and today the Spanish singer is continuing its lineage of striking music videos to go along with the songs on it. In her latest, for “BAGDAD,” a dancer gets into a fight on her phone and retreats to the strip club bathroom to cry it out. Her tears start off slowly, but they end up building into an ocean. The bathroom becomes a water tank, closed off from the rest of the club.

“For all those who were heartbroken and drowned in their sorrow,” Rosalía introduced the video in a tweet. It was directed by Helmi.

Watch below.

El Mal Querer is out now via Sony.