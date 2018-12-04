Red Bull Music Announces LA Fest With Robyn, Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Bull Music Festival is coming to Los Angeles in February for a month’s worth of events. It’s the second time Red Bull has held its fest on the West Coast, after a more established run in New York over the last decade.

Events this year include the launch of Robyn’s North American tour over two nights at the Palladium, a Valentine’s Day performance with Rae Sremmurd at a historic bank vault in Downtown LA, and a show and exhibition centered around the music featured in the video game Red Dead Redemption 2.

RBMF Los Angeles takes place during the month of February. Check out the full line-up below. Tickets for each event go on sale 12/5 at 12PM PST. Get more information about the line-up and tickets here.