We just named Noname’s new album, Room 25, one of the 50 Best of the year. “Blaxploitation” is one of the LP’s stand-out tracks, and today the young Chicagoan debuted a video for the song directed by Alex Lill.

This is Noname’s first ever music video, and it lands its message with subtlety. In the clip, a black toddler crawls through Noname’s hometown at night, making the city his playground; he blows bubbles in a public park’s pond, he takes a nap in the middle of a boulevard, and he peers into the windows of tall office buildings. The footage is intercut with clips of white audiences watching the news on the verge of hysterics. It’s powerful, original imagery and you can check it out below.

Room 25 is out now.